The donated building keeping Ukrainians connected to home
Ukrainian refugees have opened a new cultural centre in East Renfrewshire to give people a place to stay in touch with their community and traditions.
The Church of Scotland donated the space in church grounds in Clarkston.
The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) will use it to teach English, as well as for activities like art, music and cooking.
More than 20,000 Ukrainians have come to Scotland under the government's super sponsor scheme.
Moscow has been battering Ukraine's power grid since 10 October following a string of heavy military defeats, leaving millions without electricity and water.
Oksana Mavrodii, chairwoman of AUGB's Glasgow board, said many of the refugees in Scotland had fled similar conditions.
She said: "The majority of people who came here did not come of their own volition - they had to come because there was simply no place to stay in Ukraine.
"A lot of these people saw things that nobody ever should be seeing so providing a safe space for them is very important."
The centre, which was previously a church officer's house, has so far been providing English lessons to Ukrainians and supporting children with integrating into local schools.
Some activities are held in English while others are in Ukrainian to help people feel connected to their language and culture.
There is also a women's support group and plans to open up activities to the local community.
'We're happy they've found a home'
Ms Mavrodii added: "For us it's really important that we are maintaining our culture whilst we are in Scotland.
"To have space like that gives opportunity to meet together, to help each other, to support each other, to have classes, to continue the Ukrainian language, to boost confidence for children when they go back to Ukraine and they're able to go back to school and are not falling too much behind."
Rev Jeanne Roddick, who facilitated the donation of the space, said it was "much needed".
She told the BBC: "Our Ukrainian guests needed somewhere to come together and just be together. [The building] was lying empty.
"Someone approached us and asked us and we were delighted to say yes. We're just very happy to have them here with us and happy they've found a home here in Greenbank."