Joan Eardley street children painting sells for record £200,000
One of the last finished paintings of Glasgow's street children by the artist Joan Eardley has sold for more than £200,000.
'The Yellow Jumper' features a depiction of children in the now largely demolished neighbourhood of old Townhead in Glasgow.
The painting had been put up for auction with an estimated sale price of £100,000 to £150,000.
But the artwork was sold for £200,200 - a record for a work by the artist.
The Yellow Jumper was one the final pieces completed by Eardley before she died at the age of 42 in 1963.
It has been described as an "outstanding example" of her work.
It shows two of the Samson siblings, members of a family of 12 children who lived near her studio and were amongst Eardley's favourite sitters.
It is related to Eardley's 'Two Children' painting, which was found incomplete on the artist's easel on her death and now hangs in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.
The Yellow Jumper and six other pieces by Eardley were included in auctioneer Lyon & Turnbull's biannual Scottish paintings and sculpture sale in Edinburgh - resulting in sales totalling more than £1.3m.