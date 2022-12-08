Pedestrian dies after three-vehicle crash
A pedestrian has died following a collision involving three vehicles in East Kilbride.
Police said the incident happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A726 Queensway shortly after 18:30 on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicles involved were a black Citroen Berlingo van, a silver Seat Leon car and a white Vauxhall Crossland car.
No-one from any of the vehicles was injured in the crash, which happened east of the roundabout junction with Murrayhill and Cornwall Street.
The road was closed for about six hours while an investigation was carried out, but has since reopened.
Sgt Gemma Blackadder, of the road policing unit in Motherwell said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.
"We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area."