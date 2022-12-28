Cost of living: I want to help others through the winter months
Taxi driver Jamie Mclean says, like a lot of men, he was "brought up in a culture of not sharing feelings".
He struggled with mental health problems growing up and experienced a lack of support.
Jamie, 34, decided to set up a men's mental health group in his local community in West Dunbartonshire.
He said the added pressures of the cost of living crisis made him accelerate his plans to launch Mentor Scotland.
"We were originally going to start the group later, but we wanted to be prepared ahead of the tough winter months," he told BBC Scotland.
"Support can be difficult for people to get, and guys especially find it difficult to seek it out.
"Peer-to-peer can be easier because they're speaking to similar people to themselves."
Jamie, who lives in Alexandria, was faced with the reality of local mental health services while struggling with suicidal thoughts.
"I moved around a lot when I was a child, so I went to seven primary schools and three academies," he said.
"That was due to a traumatic experience that my mum had went through.
"I went on to party and drink a lot and I was probably a little bit reckless and not really dealing with anything. Everything just came to a head for me."
Jamie said he went to the doctor and had counselling but that it "just wasn't for me".
"I wasn't able to deal with my thoughts and feelings," he added.
"After that I became quite suicidal. I felt like that for a long time but I had a young daughter and thankfully I didn't take my life and I can live today and talk about it."
Football nights
Jamie said peer-to-peer support and exercise helped him stop drinking and focus on his mental health.
"I started the group so that people have got that support, so they have got somebody to turn to," he said.
Despite only launching in November, Jamie said the men's support group has already helped people form friendships and take big steps.
"We've also started other initiatives as well, like football nights and going walks," he said.
They meet once a week at the Ben View Resource Centre in Dumbarton on a Friday so people have an alternative to going out and drinking or taking drugs.
"I've heard from a lot of people who have been close to walking in but there's that bit of anxiety holding them back," he said.
"People struggle as we were brought up in a culture of men not sharing feelings. It can be a difficult and scary thing."
Jamie said the Covid pandemic had also isolated a lot of people and now the increase in living costs is also having an impact on those dealing with mental health issues.
"The cost of living crisis is a major issue and talking point, it's well and truly noticeable and definitely affecting people, including myself," he said.
The 34-year-old said people from different walks of lives and all ages have turned up for support.
"It's surprising how uplifted people seem when they leave," he added. "It's like a weight has been lifted."
If you have been affected by any of these issues you can visit the BBC Action Line: Information and support for information and support.