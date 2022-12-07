Teachers say there is 'no other option' but to strike
- Published
Members of the SSTA and NASUWT unions are taking part in the first of two days of industrial action across Scotland in their ongoing pay dispute.
It follows the EIS strike which saw almost all schools close on 24 November and the rejection of the latest pay offer of up to 6.85%.
The Scottish government said union demands were "not affordable".
BBC Scotland asked teachers why they have swapped the classroom for the picket line.
'Teachers have to take second jobs'
Business and computing teacher Ann Connelly said teachers had no alternative to strike action.
She said: "It feels wrong being out on strike.
"We don't want to upset children's education but we have been left with no option now with the offers we have been given.
"It is getting tough. Teachers are now having to take second jobs. They are having to cut back on household expenses."
Ms Connolly said many pupils experienced "great deprivation" which has forced her and her colleagues to step in and help them.
But in turn this generosity has heaped extra pressure on them.
Ms Connelly, who is based at Lourdes Secondary in Glasgow, said: "If they are offering a teacher who has been qualified for five years 5% and inflation is now running at over 11% it is totally unacceptable."
She said it was time now for all parties to get round the table and come up with a "decent offer,"
Ms Connelly added: "Teachers don't want to be out on strike, we don't want to be interrupting children's education and we don't want to be causing hardship to other families."
She will return to work on Thursday and, barring a breakthrough, take part in action short of a strike from Friday.
'Our mortgages are not affordable'
Eddie Carroll has been a physics teacher for 34 years but admitted this was one of the most challenging periods of his career.
He told BBC Scotland: "It is very difficult for any teacher to come out on strike because any action that we take affects our children - and that's why we go to school in the morning."
But he feared doing nothing now would only make thing worse for children in the long run.,
Mr Carroll warned the profession was facing a "recruitment and retention emergency" and said young teachers were not coming through due to the salaries and conditions on offer.
He added: "The cabinet secretary has said our rises are not affordable. I would say that our mortgages are not affordable.
"Our energy bills are not affordable.
"It is a very, very difficult world out there and we are sharing that with all kinds of other public sector workers."
Mr Carroll remained hopeful of success and said teachers would have to "draw a line in the sand" where they would not disadvantage children.
He also said a bigger issue was at stake than securing a pay rise now.
Mr Carroll, who teaches at St Margaret's High School in Airdrie, said: "A lot of the pupils who are sitting in our classes are the teachers of the future.
"If they see their teachers at this point in time demoralised, under paid, undervalued then they are not going to want to come into the profession and, ultimately, we are not going to get them coming through the system."