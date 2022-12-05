Two hurt in Glasgow St Enoch Christmas market gas explosion

St Enoch Christmas market
The market on St Enoch Square was sealed off following the gas explosion

Two people have been hurt in a gas cannister explosion at a Christmas market in Glasgow.

Emergency services, including three fire trucks, were called to St Enoch Square following reports of the incident at about 11:00.

Police sealed off the area while two casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

