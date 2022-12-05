Two hurt in Glasgow St Enoch Christmas market gas explosion
Two people have been hurt in a gas cannister explosion at a Christmas market in Glasgow.
Emergency services, including three fire trucks, were called to St Enoch Square following reports of the incident at about 11:00.
Police sealed off the area while two casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances.