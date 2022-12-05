Parts of Glasgow Airport are closed due to a police incident
Sections of Glasgow Airport have been closed due to a police incident.
Officers were sent to the scene just after 06:00 following concern over an item in a passenger's bag.
A spokesperson for the airport said the central search area and domestic arrivals area were shut but the check-in desks were open.
They added that passengers arriving at the airport for departing flights will face delays while checks are carried out.
"We are liaising with Police Scotland and will provide an update as soon as we can," they added.
Police Scotland later said the terminal building had been closed as a precaution but not evacuated.