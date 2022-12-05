Coffin factory workers start week-long strike
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory are taking further strike action.
The Unite union said about 50 workers at the Co-op factory in Glasgow will walk out for a week from Monday until Sunday 11 December.
This is the third month of strike action at the factory with the union warning more walkouts are likely next year.
Factory workers rejected a pay offer of 4% for 2022 and 5% for 2023.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The Co-op seem to be revelling in playing the role of Scrooge this Christmas.
"Unite's members deserve a fair pay award yet they have been made an offer which falls three times behind the current cost of living.
"This is totally unacceptable and our members will have their union's full backing in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."
Co-op Funeralcare previously said its the Glasgow workers were "hugely valued" and insisted the strike action would not affect bereaved families or its supply of coffins.