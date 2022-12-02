Glasgow stars in new Indiana Jones film trailer
Scenes from the new Indiana Jones movie which was partly filmed in Glasgow have been broadcast for the first time.
The city was dressed up as an American street during filming for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in summer 2021.
A new trailer shows action sequences, including 80-year-old Harrison Ford riding a horse through New York City and on to subway tracks.
The horseback chase was filmed in Glasgow where a body double for Ford was seen riding through a parade scene.
Other scenes in the trailer show a younger, de-aged version of the world-famous fictional archaeologist as well as high-speed car chases and multiple shoot-outs.
Ford has reprised his role as the iconic adventurer in the film, more than 40 years after playing the same character in Raiders of the Lost Arc in 1981.
The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Indy's goddaughter Helena.
Glasgow city centre was almost unrecognisable with star-spangled banners, bunting and vintage shop fronts on display throughout the filming.
In a set built over the course of month, its streets were transformed into 1960s New York.
And there were hints to the plot visible to passers-by.
One sign read "New York welcomes Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins" - a reference to the Apollo 11 astronauts who were the first humans to land on the moon in 1969.
Other vintage shop fronts could be seen with "welcome home" banners in the window.
The film will be released on 30 June. It follows earlier sequels Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984); Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) and Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).