Two men guilty of abuse at Kerelaw residential school
Two men have been found guilty of a catalogue of physical and sexual abuse against vulnerable children over three decades at a former council-run residential school.
It is the second time Matthew George and John Muldoon have been convicted of offences against teenagers at Kerelaw School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire.
Former art teacher George, 73, was convicted of 39 offences while Muldoon, 69, who worked in the school's secure unit, was found guilty of 16.
