Two men guilty of abuse at Kerelaw residential school
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of a catalogue of physical and sexual abuse against vulnerable children over three decades at a former council-run residential school.
It is the second time Matthew George and John Muldoon have been convicted of offences against teenagers at Kerelaw School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire.
Former art teacher George, 73, was convicted of 39 offences while Muldoon, 69, who worked in the school's secure unit, was found guilty of 16.
The High Court in Glasgow heard George committed offences against 21 victims while Muldoon targeted nine children.
Both men will be sentenced next month.