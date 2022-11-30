Killer who struck on his 18th birthday detained for life
- Published
A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life.
Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year.
Mr Britton, 51, lost consciousness and died in hospital from his injuries 15 days later.
McKillop, who was arrested at the scene, admitted the murder last month.
The teenager observed proceedings at the High Court in Edinburgh via videolink from the Young Offenders Institution in Polmont, Stirlingshire.
Lord Beckett told McKillop he would have to serve a minimum of 11 years and three months before he would be eligible for parole.
The judge added: "I must make it clear that being under the influence of alcohol and drugs does not mitigate your crime.
"It is plain that this was a particularly brutal and cowardly assault which was carried out for a matter of minutes against a man who was soon rendered defenceless by your actions.
"His family are devastated by their loss."
'Unprovoked and random'
The court had earlier heard from defence advocate Ronnie Renucci KC that McKillop's memory of the attack was "hazy" due to his consumption of alcohol and drugs.
Mr Renucci said his client had gone on to express remorse and "deep regret" for his actions.
Prosecutor Kath Harper previously said McKillop had spent the day with family and friends at a local pub celebrating his birthday.
He then sent his sister a message at 23:21 that night stating he was now home and "bored".
Around 30 minutes later he was out in Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen assaulting Mr Britton.
Miss Harper told Lord Beckett: "James Britton was kicked and stamped upon by McKillop in an apparently unprovoked and random attack."
A number of motorists witnessed the attack and McKillop, also of Rutherglen, was seen standing over his stricken victim who was on the ground.
He was further spotted rifling through Mr Britton's plastic bag.
'No point in lying'
The victim, who was affectionately known as Moose, was rushed to hospital with multiple skull and rib fractures, bleeding to the brain as well as injuries to his neck and lung.
Mr Britton died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on 4 November last year.
The court heard his blood was found on McKillop's shoes and jeans.
At the time of his arrest, the killer made several outbursts including: "Murder, man - I hope he is dead, but I hope he is alright at the same time."
He also made a number of comments at the scene admitting that he had stamped on Mr Britton's head and there was "no point in lying" when being interviewed.
'Deep regret'
On Wednesday Mr Renucci shared what his client told a social worker.
Mr Renucci said: "He has expressed deep regret and appears to have expressed genuine remorse for his actions.
"He is determined to make good us of his time in the prison system by taking adult education courses and any other opportunities that are presented to him."
Passing sentence, Lord Beckett said he had to take into account sentencing guidelines concerning young people which states that people under 25 are immature but have a better chance of rehabilitation.
But the judge also warned there was no guarantee McKillop would be released once he had served his minimum term.
He added: "You are liable to detained for life. It will be for the parole board to determine when you should be released and you will be released once it is determined that you don't pose a risk to the safety of the public."
After the sentencing David Green, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said: "This was a random and unprovoked attack on a stranger.
"An attack carried out with an appalling level of sustained violence.
"James Britton's friends and family have suffered a devastating loss, and our thoughts are with them as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened."