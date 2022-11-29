Ferries Scandal: Shipyard takeover 'wasted' £200m of public money
- Published
Former Ferguson boss Jim McColl has claimed ministers wasted £200m by rejecting an offer to end the impasse over two CalMac ferries.
Mr McColl revealed details of a proposal he made in 2019 to split the cost of finishing the ships, and limit the government's contribution to £50m.
Instead the shipyard was nationalised and the bill for completing the vessels has since risen by about £240m.
The government said Mr McColl's proposal breached EU state aid rules.
Mr McColl gave details of the offer, including legal advice that it was compliant with EU rules, in his latest submission to an inquiry by MSPs on Holyrood's public audit committee.
The offer was made in the spring of 2019 when relations between Mr McColl's company Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL) and government ferries agency CMAL had completely broken down.
At the time he believed FMEL was poised to win a share of a lucrative MoD order for Type 31 frigates, and was anxious to get the troubled ferries completed so he could move on with plans to develop and expand the Port Glasgow shipyard.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously told the MSPs that McColl's last-ditch offer was "rigorously assessed" but could not be considered for "a range of state aid and legal procurement issues".
He has now contested that, writing: "If the government had received an independent opinion confirming it was legal, and accepted the proposal it would have saved at least £200 million of taxpayers money.
"The claim by the FM that the proposal was 'rigorously assessed' needs to be probed and evidenced."
FMEL had won the £97m contract to build the ferries Glen Sannox and the still-unnamed hull 802 in 2015, just a year after Mr McColl had rescued the shipyard from administration in the weeks ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.
A recent BBC documentary presented evidence that the award of the contract may have been rigged in FMEL's favour - a claim disputed by government ferries agency CMAL which oversaw the procurement.
Ms Sturgeon also said she "completely and utterly" refuted claims of political interference in the contract award, when she appeared before the audit committee earlier this month.
Relations between FMEL and CMAL quickly soured, and the build ran into trouble. The ships are still being constructed with delivery five years late and costing up to £240m more than originally agreed.
Mr McColl has claimed problems arose because of CMAL's poorly developed concept design and subsequent interference in the build, and was pressing for an "independent expert determination" of the merits of his claim for extra costs.
CMAL argued it was a "design and build" contract and there was no legal basis for paying more than £97m.
After Jim McColl's last ditch offer was rejected, FMEL went into administration in August 2019 and was subsequently nationalised.
Within weeks, the Babcock-led consortium of which FMEL had been a member of, won a £1.25bn contract to build five Type 31 frigates for the Royal Navy, but as FMEL was no longer in the running, the first ship has ended up being built entirely at Rosyth.