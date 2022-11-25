Man, 22, dies following crash on A82 at Balloch
A 22-year-old man has died following a crash on the A82 at Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.
The crash, involving a Ford Fiesta and a Ford Focus pulling a trailer, happened near the Stoneymollen roundabout at about 18:45 on Thursday.
The driver of the Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was injured.
The road was closed for about eight hours to allow investigations to be carried out.
Police have appealed for witnesses and urged anyone who has dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.
