Man who died in double fatal crash in Rutherglen named
Police have named a man who died in hospital a short time after a two-vehicle crash in Rutherglen on Friday.
John Laird, 80, from Glasgow, was driving a Mercedes C220 which was involved in the accident.
His passenger Michael McManamon, 73, also from Glasgow, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 34-year-old driver of the Ford Mondeo involved in the crash was not injured and has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The accident happened at about 23:50 on Mill Street at the junction with Kings Park Avenue.
Mr Laird's family said in a statement: "We are heartbroken and shocked at the loss of our much loved John, a husband, father and grandad.
"He will be sorely missed.
"We are comforted by the kind messages from friends and family who knew him well and appreciated all he did for them."
Police said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident were continuing.