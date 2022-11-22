Second man who died in two-car crash in Rutherglen is named
- Published
A man who was one of two people killed in a car crash in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, has been named by the police.
Michael McManamon, 73, was a passenger in a Mercedes C220 that was involved in a crash with a Ford Mondeo on Friday.
The 80-year-old male driver of the Mercedes was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Mr McManamon's family issued a tribute to a "much loved dad, papa and friend".
The 34-year-old male driver of the Ford Mondeo was not injured and has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The statement from the family of Mr McManamon, who was from Glasgow, said: "We are devastated at the loss of our much loved dad, papa and friend.
"He will be sorely missed but we are comforted by the messages from the community, who valued his help and friendship over the many years."
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to come forward.