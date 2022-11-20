Glasgow Caledonian University gives free breakfasts to staff and pupils
- Published
A Scottish university is offering free breakfast to its students and staff for three months to help them through the cost-of-living crisis.
Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) said the scheme was being brought in at a "particularly challenging time".
From Monday, staff and students can enjoy a hot breakfast, fruit and a hot drink from the university's George Moore restaurant.
The initiative will initially run until the end of February 2023.
The university has set up a partnership with independent hospitality food service provider Baxter Storey to provide this practical help.
The meals will be available between 08:00 to 11:00, Monday to Friday, with an extra counter being put into operation in the restaurant to cope with the anticipated demand.
University principal and vice-chancellor Prof Pamela Gillies said: "We know that the cost-of-living crisis has made this a particularly challenging time for our university community.
"This GCU initiative will provide our students and staff with the opportunity to start their day with a free, healthy, and warming breakfast."