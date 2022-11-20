Woman dies after being hit by car on M8 in Glasgow
- Published
A woman has died after being struck by a car on the M8.
The 49-year-old pedestrian was hit by a white BMW 5 Series car near the slip road for Coatbridge Road at about 19:10 on Saturday.
Emergency services responded but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old male driver was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, as a precaution.
The road was closed for crash investigations for almost seven hours.
The motorway reopened at about 02:00 on Sunday.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the woman beforehand to get in touch.
Sgt Nicholas Twigg said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened continue.
"We are asking anyone who saw the woman before the crash or saw what happened to get in touch.
"Anyone with dashcam footage that could help with our investigation is also asked to contact us."