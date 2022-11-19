Driver arrested after two men die in Rutherglen crash
- Published
A driver has been arrested after two men died following a crash in Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire.
The collision, involving a Mercedes C220 and a Ford Mondeo, happened on Mill Street, at the junction with Kings Park Avenue, at about 23:50 on Friday.
The 73-year-old passenger in the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene while the 80-year-old driver died in hospital a short time later.
The 34-year-old male driver of the Mondeo was arrested.
The road remains closed to allow investigation work to be carried out.
Sgt Gemma Blackadder appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and who may have witnessed it or have dashcam footage to contact us," she said.