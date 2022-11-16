Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
- Published
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator.
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order.
The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier this month.
XSite says its other shops, restaurants and attractions remain open.
A statement released by the firm on Tuesday read: "Following ongoing legal proceedings and a subsequent court order, Snow Factor at XSite Braehead will be closed from today until further notice."
Snow Factor, which boasted the "longest indoor real snow slope in the UK", directed customers with existing bookings to contact customercare@snowfactor.com or 0141 8857000.
The firm's parent company is Ice Factor Group, which also owns ice climbing centre Ice Factor Kinlochleven in the Highlands.
Companies House records show Snow Factor Ltd appointed administrators on 4 November, 2021.
The company appointed a voluntary liquidator on 7 November, 2022.