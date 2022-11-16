Gang in stab attack on bus after victims tracked on Snapchat
Three teenagers stabbed, punched, kicked and stamped on two boys after tracking them on Snapchat.
The attackers - twin brothers aged 14 and a 16-year-old friend - were filmed on a mobile phone as they carried out the "vicious" assault on a bus in Glasgow's Gorbals.
One of the victims needed surgery after suffering two stab wounds, including one to his chest.
His friend had three knife injuries and also needed hospital treatment.
The High Court in Glasgow heard one of the twins, who cannot be identified because of their age, claimed the attack took place over a comment about their mother.
They used Snapchat Maps to trace their victims to a bus and boarded it as part of a gang of other youths on 4 October 2020.
One of the twins then brandished a knife and lunged at their victims, who were aged 13 and 14.
Prosecutor Leanne Cross: "He began to attack both, followed almost immediately by the other boys in the group.
"They commenced a vicious and concerted assault on the boys, who were completely outnumbered and trapped within the back seats of the bus.
"Some of the group had to climb over seats to reach them."
'Not a let-off'
Lawyers for the three attackers asked judge Lady Rae not to put them behind bars.
The judge went on to sentence each to do 200 hours of unpaid work as part of community payback orders. They will also be subject to supervision for two years.
Lady Rae said: "I find this a very difficult case to sentence, particularly due to the ages.
"You and others acted like a vicious mob. It is accepted only one had a knife, but you acted together and are equally responsible.
"The CCTV was disturbing. Despite expressions of remorse, I am not convinced they are genuine, but I will give you the benefit of the doubt."
The judge insisted it was "not some let off" and was still "a sentence delivered by the high court".