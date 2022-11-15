Hitmen jailed after gangster rap shooting boast in Glasgow
- Published
Two hitmen have been jailed after filming themselves boasting about a shooting in Glasgow.
John McCann, 35, and Anton Brannigan, 30, made gun gestures as they sang along to gangster rap after blasting a sawn-off shotgun at two men.
Robert "Boab" Spence was shot in the head while sitting in a parked van in Tollcross on 12 January 2021. Gary Milne - who was in the vehicle with him - was also struck with a pellet.
Both men suffered no serious injuries.
After the incident, the men fled Glasgow to Hull in Humberside, where one of Brannigan's relatives lived.
Prosecutors said that on the journey south they made videos of themselves which were posted on TikTok.
The pair were sentenced to 13 years each behind bars after being convicted of the attempted murders of Mr Spence and Mr Milne.
McCann had been wearing an electronic tag at the time of the shooting.
'Perverse satisfaction'
Judge Michael O'Grady KC told them: "On the evidence, this was pre-meditated, planned, vicious and utterly reckless.
"The evidence surrounding it - the photographs and videos which were seized - appear to show that you take some perverse satisfaction and relish what happened."
Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow had earlier heard how the pair turned up that morning in a white Seat Ibiza and lay in wait for Mr Spence.
There appeared to be bad blood between McCann and Mr Spence.
McCann had texted Brannigan a fortnight before the crime asking for a knife to take to a funeral.
He stated: "That Boab Spence will be there, can't wait, I will wait until after it and give as many as I can."
Just hours before the shooting, McCann and Brannigan posed for photos with a shot gun and machete.
That morning, Mr Spence arrived in a van before he and Mr Milne got rolls and coffee from a local shop and then went back to the vehicle.
The court was told the gun was fired, hitting Mr Spence and also striking Mr Milne.
The Seat then raced away from the scene at speed.
The victims ended up needing hospital treatment to remove pellets from their heads.
McCann meantime texted a friend claiming he and Brannigan needed a place to "lay low for a while".
They travelled to England where Brannigan's cousin lived. While travelling they filmed themselves and posted to social media.
McCann stated at one stage: "Bang, bang - where is your crew?"
As well as making gun gestures, Brannigan also drew his finger across his throat.
Heart surgery
Prosecutor Graeme Jessop put to Brannigan in evidence: "McCann was singing 'bang bang'.
"Were you bragging about what you had just done?"
Brannigan replied: "No, just singing a song."
He claimed to be out alone in the Seat Ibiza that morning and had nothing to do with any shooting.
McCann told the court he had "no issue" with anyone called Boab or Bob Spence and had "not heard" of victim Robert Spence.
He said he was only out that morning to get money and beers for a relative and that any firearm seen in photos was a "dummy toy gun."
The court was told both already had lengthy criminal records with Brannigan jailed in 2010 for assault and robbery.
McCann's KC Thomas Ross said his life was affected when he had heart surgery in his mid-20s and was no longer able to work.
Donald Findlay KC, defending Brannigan, told the hearing: "He has stated his position and he has no way moved from that at trial.
"His position is that he had no involvement in this offence."
McCann and Brannigan will be supervised for a further three years on their release.