Police bid to trace white van driver after fatal crash
Police investigating a crash which claimed the life of a woman in Ayrshire have issued an appeal to trace the driver of a white van.
Shona McKinlay, 46, was driving a Renault Kangoo van on the A70 when it crashed with a Audi TT, near to the Holmston Roundabout.
The accident just before 06:00 on Friday 28 October.
A 44-year-old female passenger in the van and the 23-year-old driver of the Audi were both taken to hospital.
Ms McKinlay, from Dreghorn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash remain ongoing.
Sgt Stewart Taylor said: "We are keen to hear from any motorists who were on the A70 between Ayr and Coylton that morning and may have seen the vehicles involved, or has potential dashcam footage from the area still recorded.
"We are also looking to speak to the driver of a white van, who may have been nearby and seen the Audi shortly before the incident."