Teachers to strike over pupil violence at Glasgow school
Teachers at a Glasgow high school are to hold 12 days of strike action over violent and abusive pupil behaviour.
The NASUWT union has instructed members at Bannerman High School in Baillieston to refuse to teach pupils who are known to be threatening and abusive.
It said teachers had been told they could be sent home without pay if they refuse to stay in classrooms.
The union claimed teachers have been shoved, threatened, sworn at and intimidated by pupils.
Other examples of what the union described as unacceptable pupil behaviour include someone brandishing a screwdriver and causing damage to the school building, pupils refusing to follow instructions and property being stolen.
Glasgow City Council, which employs the teachers, has been approached for comment.
Problems with unruly pupils at the school were first reported in May.
The NASUWT, which represents 32 teachers at the school, claimed measures agreed with the council to ensure the safety of all teaching staff were not being implemented.
The union said its members had received letters from Glasgow City Council warning that they could be sent home without pay if they refuse to stay in a classroom with a pupil who is threatening their safety.
Duty of care
Mike Corbett, national official for the NASUWT union, said: "Where any pupil seeks to intimidate staff in classrooms, corridors and elsewhere, the council should be taking action to protect staff rather than bullying and threatening our members.
"The NASUWT will not stand by whilst any teacher suffers violence and abuse at work and whilst Glasgow City Council fails to upholds its duty of care to staff and pupils."
The first strike is scheduled to take place on 24 November and then on 11 more days up to the school Christmas holidays.
Glasgow City Council has been asked to comment on the planned strikes, but previously said it did not condone abuse "of any sort - either verbal or physical - that is directed towards our teachers or school staff and who deserve to feel respected and safe in their workplace".