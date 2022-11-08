Man jailed for fatal Pollokshields fire that killed neighbour
- Published
A man who started a fatal fire in his Glasgow flat in the hope he would be moved has been jailed for 10 years.
Junaid Saddiqui set paper alight in the living room of his home in Lincluden Path, Pollokshields, in June last year.
The blaze got out of control and claimed the life of next door neighbour Rahul Thakur, who was overcome by smoke.
Saddiqui, 55, was charged with murder but convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.
Lord Mulholland told Saddiqui that his motivation for committing the crime was "entirely selfish" and was done "to speed up your application for sheltered accommodation".
The judge pointed out that having set the fire and seen it was burning out of control, Saddiqui left the building and went to a local shop to buy cigarettes.
He added that families forced from their homes had to be rehoused - costing a housing association £200,000 - and that it would cost "millions" to carry out rebuilding work.
The blaze was started on 1 June and smoke spread to other flats in the block, as well as an adjacent building.
It caused extensive damage and 15 families were forced out of their homes.
'In a bit of trouble'
Saddiqui told the court that his plan of starting a "little fire" in the hope of getting moved to a sheltered housing complex was a "ridiculous idea".
He said: "I thought I would start a little fire - it would cause a bit of damage and I would get a move quicker."
The former airline worker had lived in the top floor flat for three years but had asked a housing association for a move.
He claimed that he had wanted to let a bundle of paper in the living room burn before he put it out. He said it quickly got unexpectedly bigger and he decided to escape.
Saddique went to a local shop and did not call emergency services as he feared he was now "in a bit of trouble".
The court heard he claimed to an ambulance worker that he had been cooking earlier and left to go to the shop.
He told his trial that he was "really upset" at causing the death of a good neighbour.
Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci KC said: "He is acutely conscious of the fact that his actions have caused the death of another and someone he knew and was fond of. He deeply regrets his actions."
Lord Mulholland told Saddiqui at the High Court in Edinburgh: "I consider this homicide to be a very serious one."
He said Saddiqui would have faced a 15-year sentence but for his offer to plead to the offence of culpable homicide at an early stage.