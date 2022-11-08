Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire.
The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in the Maryhill area of the city was taken on 5 November.
Videos shared on social media showed the bus set on fire with youths driving quad bikes around it.
Elderly residents of the residential home will now miss out on Christmas outings and lose the use of the adapted minibus for hospital appointments.
Police Scotland said the minibus was stolen earlier on Saturday and inquiries were ongoing.
The directors of Balmanno House called the theft and destruction of their vehicle "sad and reprehensible".
"It will lead in the short term to substantial curtailing of eagerly looked-forward-to activities among the residents of our care home.
"The residents are all of advanced years and many are physically frail.
"Use of the minibus at this time of the year as Christmas approaches becomes increasingly popular and the disappointment which our residents will feel will not be hard to understand."
A video entitled "Only in Glasgow" has been shared on TikTok with the hashtags #Maryhill and #fireworks2022. It shows a minibus alight on a patch of grass in front of a block of flats. Three people on quad bikes can be seen circling the blaze before it cuts to a firefighter focusing a hose on the vehicle fire.
Balmanno House has been in operation in the west end of the city for more than 200 years.
Bosses confirmed the bus was taken on Saturday evening and later found burnt-out by police.
Officers said that targeting the care home - a registered charity - tarnished Glasgow's reputation.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We were called around 00:05 on Sunday, 6 November, to a report of a minibus being set on fire in Skirsa Square, Glasgow.
"The fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.
"Inquiries have established that the minibus was stolen earlier from the Maryhill area of the city and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."