Workers at Glasgow University back new pay deal
- Published
Support staff at the University of Glasgow have voted to end their industrial action and accept a new pay offer.
Unison members at the university have backed overall pay rises that range between 6% and 12.9%.
The workers had been part of a series of Scotland-wide strikes by university support staff over pay and conditions.
Unison disputes are continuing at Glasgow Caledonian, Edinburgh Napier and Robert Gordon universities.
The union said it was planning more strikes at these universities and are set to ballot at a further five institutions in the coming months over the pay dispute.
The University of Glasgow deal means its lowest-paid support staff will receive a permanent £2,332 annual pay rise.
Kirsteen Fraser, a University of Glasgow employee and local branch officer for Unison, said the revised offer was some "long overdue pay justice".
She added: "The higher education sector has seen over a decade of wage stagnation and below inflation pay offers, so this local offer from the University of Glasgow is a step in the right direction for the university and wider sector and demonstrates the power of our members."