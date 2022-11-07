Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash in Ayrshire
A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash in Ayrshire.
The 52-year-old man was riding a black and red BMW motorbike when it was in a collision with a Peugeot 2008 car on the A760 between Largs and Kilbirnie at about 15:45 on Sunday.
Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
No-one else was injured in the crash and Police Scotland are appealing for information about the crash.
The A760 was closed for crash scene investigations following the collision and re-opened at about 12:45 on Monday.
