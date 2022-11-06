Pedestrian hit by car while crossing M8 motorway in Glasgow
- Published
A pedestrian who was hit by a car while crossing the M8 motorway in Glasgow has been seriously injured.
The 51-year-old is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for the injuries, which are not life-threatening.
He was struck while walking on the westbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16 at about 22:50 on Saturday.
Police want to speak to anyone who saw the man to find out exactly what happened.
The road was closed for investigations and reopened at about 01:30 on Sunday.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said: "I would urge anyone who was on that stretch of the M8 around 22:50 on Saturday and saw a man on the carriageway to get in touch with police.
"It's important we find out exactly what happened.
"Similarly, if you have dashcam footage from the area at the time, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention."