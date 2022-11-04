Council apology after primary school built too small
- Published
A council has apologised after miscalculating the number of places needed for pupils at a new school.
Dargavel Primary in Bishopton, Renfrewshire, opened in January this year with a capacity of 548.
But it is now thought there will be an eventual peak of about 1,100 primary school age pupils as Dargavel village grows over the next decade.
Renfrewshire Council will now put up modular classrooms from next year to meet demand at a cost of about £2m.
Dargavel Primary currently has 463 pupils but after a higher than expected number of pupils started this year a review of the projected school roll was ordered.
The new forecast suggests the register could rise to about 600 next August and to between 685 and 705 in 2024.
It will eventually need to support a peak of about 1,100 primary school pupils.
Renfrewshire Council previously predicted the school roll would not exceed 430.
Steven Quinn, the council's director of children's services, said he was "very sorry" for the error and pledged that a full review into the mistake would be carried out.
He added: "Our immediate focus is to fix this mistake and get it right for pupils - present and future.
"The school is currently operating within capacity. However, we now know we will need to provide additional space for pupils starting from August 2023 and that is why we are taking steps now to deliver six new classrooms before the start of the new school year.
"This will create room for everyone until a longer-term solution is developed."
The six new classrooms will be temporary modular buildings which are expected to cost about £2m.
'Embarrassing'
Russell Findlay, Scottish Conservative MSP for West Scotland, said: "For the council to get these basic sums so spectacularly wrong is embarrassing.
"Parents tried to warn officials but were ignored and, inevitably, taxpayers are left footing the bill."
Katy Clark, Scottish Labour MSP for West Scotland, said: "Multiple constituents have raised this with me. I am flabbergasted that it has taken five years for the council to flag this up as an issue.
"They must provide answers to why parents and carers are only being told this now, along with their proposed solutions."