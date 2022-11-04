UK's largest control room to monitor Glasgow's bonfire night
- Published
Emergency services will watch over Glasgow's bonfire night from a Nasa-style control centre.
Police, the fire service and Glasgow City Council will come together at the city's hi-tech operation room in London Road for the first time in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.
It is less than a week after riot police were called to disturbances involving fireworks in Dundee.
Bonfire night is the busiest night of the year for emergency services.
Police officers in the operations centre - the largest control room in the UK - will link directly with Greater Glasgow division's Operation Moonbeam events room to co-ordinate specially-trained officers.
Temporary Ch Insp Elaine Tomlinson said this year's approach was different.
"We will have police officers, Scottish Fire and Rescue and Glasgow City Council with us. The Wheatley Group housing organisation will be with us virtually," she said. "They will be able to take up any incidents that we have with their tenants.
"It is an opportunity to come together and make sure we give the best service to the people of Glasgow this weekend."
A mass of screens show live footage of public space CCTV cameras across the city. Vans equipped with cameras will also react and follow any emerging incidents.
Ch Insp Tomlinson told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "That is something the council have added in to enhance the service this weekend, which will give us a direct link back into the centre.
"Then we can send our fire officers and police officers to coordinate any response to anti-social behaviour."
In the last five years, about 60 people in Scotland were treated in hospital for firework-related injuries.
In 2021, eight fire crews and several police officers were attacked in Scotland on bonfire night, with three firefighters injured.
Police have worked with other agencies to analyse council and police intelligence and have selected three areas within Glasgow that staff can focus on.
The operation has been planned for months, but violent scenes in Dundee on Monday reinforced the danger emergency services are under.
Ch Insp Tomlinson said: "Dundee was unfortunate and very challenging for our police and fire officers in Dundee, but we are certainly very well forward-planned for this."
Cllr Elaine McSporran, Glasgow's Safety Champion, said: "This new joint operations centre will ensure a rapid, co-ordinated response to any bonfire/ fireworks related incidents.
"In recent years, the partners have worked increasingly closely around 5 November and having the teams physically based together in the operations centre, with the oversight offered by the CCTV cameras, will enhance that partnership even further.
"I'm sure communities will benefit from this new strategy and urge residents to support all the services by reporting unlit bonfires or any they seem under construction ahead of the night."
Glasgow Station Commander Marc McGill, from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, added: "Bonfire Night is one of the busiest times of the year for our crews. This new control room in Glasgow will enhance our partnership working to keep communities safe."
Meanwhile, a senior firefighter in Edinburgh has urged the public to only attend professional events.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Farries, who is based at Sighthill, told BBC Scotland: "We believe the best way of having fun on Bonfire Night is to attend an event that is well organised, well run and safe.
"And the quality of the show and the fireworks is likely to be better."
Mr Ferries appealed to those planning to stage celebrations at home not to approach a firework that had been lit.
In addition he stressed the importance of reading instructions and having something that could be used to extinguish flames nearby.
Mr Ferries also warned the misuse and "weaponisation" of fireworks could result in "horrific burns and injuries".