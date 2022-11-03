Glasgow University apologises after investigation into sexist bullying
The University of Glasgow has said it "must do better" after an investigation into sexist bullying at its medical school.
An internal inquiry found that no individual was responsible, but uncovered behaviour that "fell short" of high professional standards.
The university apologised to any staff and students who had been subjected to distressing incidents.
It said a new action plan would review and improve the working environment.
In a statement, Prof Matthew Walters, head of the school of medicine, dentistry & nursing, said: "We are committed to ensuring that all staff and students feel safe, supported and free from discrimination or abuse.
"We recognise that we must do better. I am determined that we work in a school that promotes treating each other with kindness, with dignity, and with respect.
The investigation was launched following concerns over gender-based bullying and discrimination within the undergraduate medical school.
Prof Walters said the university's action plan included training for staff and an external team would develop a progressive and inclusive culture.
The school will also relaunch its equality, diversity & inclusion committee.
Prof Walters added: "I speak for all senior colleagues when I say that I am sorry that any of our staff or students have been subjected to unwelcome, unacceptable behaviour and distressing incidents."
The investigation comes after Morag Ross KC was asked in January to review the institution's approach to addressing gender-based violence, including harassment and harmful practices that are "committed disproportionately by men against women".
Her findings are due to be published by the end of the year.
Meanwhile, research by the British Medical Association (BMA) found nine in 10 female doctors had experienced sexism at work in the UK, including unwanted physical contact and denial of opportunities.
The BMA said the results were appalling and the incidents made for shocking reading.
In July 2021, Glasgow University was criticised for its handling of sexual harassment complaints and was the subject of a BBC Disclosure investigation.