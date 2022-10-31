Co-op coffin factory workers launch strike action in Glasgow
- Published
Staff at the Co-op's only UK coffin manufacturing factory have launched a week of strike action in a pay dispute.
Unite said about 50 craft workers at the Co-op Funeralcare facility in Bogmoor Place, Glasgow, had overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer.
Members said it was less than half the current rate of inflation. Their strike will run until 7 November.
Willie Thomson, Unite regional officer, said staff had been "forced" to take action for a better deal.
"The Co-op must recognise the contribution our members make and support them during the current cost of living crisis," he said.
"The Co-op pride themselves on being truly different and representing fairness. It's time for them to show fairness to our members and make a reasonable wage offer."
Mr Thomson said the company risked further strikes and supply disruption during the winter.
Co-op Funeralcare said the Glasgow workers were "hugely valued" and insisted the strike would not impact bereaved families or its supply of coffins.