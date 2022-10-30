Man arrested and charged in Wishaw murder inquiry
- Published
A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged over death of a man in Wishaw.
Kevan Doyle, 43, died at Glencleland Road in the North Lanarkshire town at about 20:50 on Friday.
Police Scotland said that following a post mortem examination, Mr Doyle's death was confirmed as suspicious and a murder inquiry was ongoing.
Officers said it was an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community. The man will appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp John Morrison, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "Our thoughts are with Kevan's family and friends and they are being provided with support by specialist officers.
"There will likely be a police presence in the area as our investigation continues and I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with our enquiries."