Woman, 90, seriously hurt after being hit by car in Greenock
A 90-year-old woman is seriously hurt in hospital after being hit by a car in Inverclyde.
The woman was struck by a Suzuki Splash car in Union Street, near Kelly Street, in Greenock, at about 11:05 on Thursday.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by ambulance where her condition is described as life-threatening.
Police said the 90-year-old driver of the car was not physically injured.
Officers at the road policing complex in Govan are appealing for witnesses.
Sgt Chris Hoggans said he would like to hear from anyone who captured the incident on CCTV or has dashcam footage.
