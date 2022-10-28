Pulp, The 1975 and Sam Fender to headline TRNSMT 2023
- Published
Britpop legends Pulp will be among the headliners at next year's TRNSMT music festival at Glasgow Green.
The event's organisers have announced the first acts who will perform at the festival between 7 and 9 July.
The other headliners will be Sam Fender and The 1975, while the bill will also include George Ezra, One Direction's Niall Horan, Aitch, Becky Hill.
TRNSMT returned to its summer slot this year after two years of disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.
About 50,000 people attended each day to see acts including Paolo Nutini, Lewis Capaldi and The Strokes.
Pulp's appearance at TRNSMT will be one of three UK festival appearances for the re-united band, who will be playing live for the first time in 10 years.
George Ezra, One Direction's Niall Horan, the Beautiful South's Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot will also perform on Friday 7 July.
Sam Fender will return to the festival for his fourth consecutive year.
He will perform on the Saturday, alongside Aitch, one of the fastest growing UK rap artists; Kasabian; and Dublin band Inhaler.
The 1975 will close the festival on the Sunday, when the line-up will also include Royal Blood and singer Becky Hill.
The Kooks will also be performing following their 15th anniversary tour for their debut album Inside In/Inside Out.
The line-ups for the King Tut's Stage, Boogie Bar and River Stage are still to be announced, and more acts will also be added to the main stage line-up.
Presale tickets for the festival will go on sale on 3 November, with the general sale starting the following day.