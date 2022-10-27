Pensioner dies after being hit by car in Airdrie car park
An 84-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in a North Lanarkshire car park.
The pensioner was struck by a blue Honda Civic at Hallcraig Street car park, Airdrie at about 09:20.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later.
Police Scotland said the road was closed for four hours for investigation work to be carried out. It reopened at about 13:00.
Sgt Andy Currie said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a difficult time for them."
He said inquiries were ongoing and asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact police.
He added: "The pedestrian had driven a red Ford Fiesta car to the area and we would ask anyone who saw this car and the Civic prior to the crash to get in touch.
"Additionally, if anyone was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage which may assist, I would ask them to contact us."