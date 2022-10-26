Teenager arrested over stabbing of boy, 14, in Kilmarnock
A teenager has been arrested and charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in East Ayrshire.
The boy was attacked in Kilmarnock at about 18:30 on Monday, in Soulis Street near the town's bus station.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he was described as being in a serious but stable condition.
Police said a 17-year-old had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
Officers said the boy's injuries could have proved life-threatening had he not received immediate medical attention.
The attack followed disruption to Stagecoach services at the bus station due to previous anti-social behaviour involving groups of youths.
East Ayrshire Council reported passengers and staff being intimidated and threatened, while there had also been reports of vandalism and assaults.
The 17-year-old is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later.
Det Insp Laura Young of Kilmarnock CID said: "We would like to thank the public for their response following our appeal."