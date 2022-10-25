Young boy in hospital after Kilmarnock attack
- Published
A young boy is in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Kilmarnock, police have said.
Emergency services were called to the East Ayrshire town's High Street at 18:20 on Monday.
The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment. His condition is not known.
Police and ambulance crews were seen at the nearby bus station after the incident, and officers cordoned of part of the footpath near the terminal.
Stagecoach announced on Monday evening that buses would avoid the bus station, with passengers dropped off at other stops.
A spokesman said: "To support East Ayrshire Police we would ask that members of the public do not attend the bus station at this time."
More than two hours after the attack, the bus company said the station had re-opened and services were operating as usual.
'Gangs of youths'
Last month, Stagecoach said it would no longer run evening services from Kilmarnock Bus Station due to anti-social behaviour.
The bus operator said it would amend services after 18:00 for the foreseeable future.
East Ayrshire councillor Barry Douglas explained the decision was made due to incidents involving "gangs of youths".
He said passengers and staff had been intimidated and threatened, while there had also been reports of vandalism and assaults.