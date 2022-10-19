Fireworks seized from Glasgow barber shop after tip-off
Hundreds of fireworks have been seized at a barber shop in Glasgow, after a tip-off that they were being sold illegally from the premises.
Glasgow City Council trading standards officers found 250 rockets in the shop, located among a block of tenement flats in the city's South Side.
The barbers is now under investigation over unsafe storage of fireworks.
The council said the raid on Tuesday could result in a report to the procurator fiscal.
Head of community safety and regulatory services, Gary Walker, said: "Fireworks can be extremely dangerous if not stored correctly.
"Trading Standards work closely with colleagues in Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue to help keep communities safe by ensuring retailers comply with the law."
Retailers who plan to store and sell more than 5kg of fireworks in Glasgow have to apply for a licence to store pyrotechnics.
In 2021, 66 premises in Glasgow, ranging from large supermarkets to small independent retailers, were granted licences.
Even if the licence is not required, explosives still have to be stored safely, according to council guidelines.