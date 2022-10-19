Family tribute to man killed in A78 crash near Inverkip
- Published
The family of a man who died following a crash on the A78 in Inverclyde have described him as "a loving, caring and compassionate husband and father".
David Horn, 59, from Wemyss Bay, was driving a Toyota Yaris when it collided with a VW Golf near Inverkip on Saturday.
The other driver, a 22-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.
Mr Horn's family issued a statement saying he was "a ready, willing and true friend to many".
Sgt Nick Twigg, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are very much with David's family at this very difficult time.
"Our investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened is ongoing and we continue to appeal to anyone who can assist, who has not already spoken with officers, to please get in touch."
