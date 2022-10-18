Glasgow student flats left with no water for six days
A student accommodation block in Glasgow has been left without water and working toilets since Thursday.
Residents of Robert Owen House on Bath Street said just three portable toilets had been brought in for 90 people and had been set up next to bins with no lighting.
Those affected include a woman with a broken leg and a tenant who suffered a panic attack over the weekend.
Building owners Xenia Estates apologised for "any distress caused".
But tenants, who have been asked to buy their own water and keep receipts to claim the money back, are now considering legal action.
Residents told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme the water supply to the eight-storey building was cut off at about 08:00 on Thursday due to a burst pipe.
A plumber attempted to fix the problem that day but, when he was unable to do so, said the matter would be resolved by Friday.
Abuzarali Peerbhai told the programme it was fixed by late afternoon but then added: "The moment they left the pipe burst again."
He said this caused floods, including one in the basement.
Over the weekend Xenia Estates acted to address the toilet situation.
Mr Peerbhai said: "At that point in time they installed three loos in the back of the building, near the bins.
"It's not that accessible nor does it have any lighting.
"For 90 people in the building there are only three toilets."
He also claimed there was no plan in place to provide water for the tenants until some organised supplies from a local pub.
Mr Peerbhai said: "We distributed water to everyone in the building. We had to do their job."
He said tenants were again promised on Monday the matter would be resolved but the deadline passed without a resolution.
He added: "It has reached a point where people are now talking about legal action against the company because it is not right to leave us without water for six days."
Oscar Boyle, who pays £700 a month in rent, said: "It has been particularly unpleasant.
"It is not just drinking water. It is the inability to shower. It is the inability to shave. It is the inability to flush your toilet."
The Glasgow School of Art graduate added residents are unable to cook or wash dishes and are having to opt for ready meals or eat out.
And he highlighted the fact that not everyone had access to a shower via a gym membership.
Mr Boyle added: "I can't speak for everyone but I'm pretty smelly right now and it's not very pleasant."
Panic attack
Atrayee Bhattacharya said the conditions were especially challenging for women undergoing their period.
She told Drivetime a local spa had allowed some residents to use its showers but said not everyone was able to take advantage of the offer.
Ms Bhattacharya added: "I know one of the tenants here who broke her leg so it's also very difficult for her to go to the toilet."
She added another, who has epilepsy, suffered a panic attack over the weekend.
The University of Glasgow PhD student said she was so stressed about the situation she has had to cancel her planned course meetings.
The problems come amid a major accommodation crisis which has left many students and prospective students unable to secure a let.
Specialist parts
A spokesman for Xenia Estates said the original fault was fixed on Friday only for another section of the pipe to burst resulting in the supply being turned off.
He added: "Contractors and Xenia staff members remained on site throughout the weekend working to resolve the issue, however due to specialist parts being required a full fix could not be carried out until these parts arrived."
The spokesman said the parts had now arrived and added he expected water to be restored soon.
Council environmental health officials had confirmed all necessary steps had been taken while the repairs were carried out, the company said.
On Tuesday the said it was confident the issue would be resolved "in the coming hours."
However later in the evening it said the contractor would return on Wednesday and that if residents wished to take out a month's membership at a nearby gym for showering purposes, they would be refunded on sight of a receipt.