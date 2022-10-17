M8 closed and long delays after crash near Harthill Services
A busy section of the M8 has been closed after a rush-hour crash.
The westbound carriageway was closed between junction 4A Heartlands and Junction 5 near Whitburn at about 17:00 after the collision near Harthill Services.
A diversion has been put in place, with traffic re-joining the motorway at junction 5 via the B7066 Harthill.
The eastbound carriageway remains open. Police Scotland said that officers were on the scene.
It was reported that an air ambulance was present at the scene.
In statements posted on social media, Road Policing Scotland said: "We are trying out best to keep traffic moving westbound.
"We have officers on junctions/points at Heartlands Services roundabouts and the Harthill Road to give priority to traffic leaving the motorway on the diversion route."
Traffic between junction 4A and the site of crash near Harthill Services was being turned around by motorbike units.
The statement continued: "Anyone with urgent needs can speak to the officers dealing with traffic flow at 4A."