Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother
A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home.
The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year.
The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been on a video call when the men arrived.
The girl was able to free herself and hit thief Robert Anderson, 65, on the head with a wooden stick before he made off with jewellery and cash.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that the teenagers were at home alone while their parents were at work.
The girl was on a video call with a boy when she answered a knock at the door.
Masked Anderson and an unknown male accomplice barged into the house and locked the door.
They shouted: "Where's the safe, where's the money, don't move, sit down or else."
The second man grabbed a pair of scissors and threatened to kill the sister and brother and their family.
The men dragged the teenagers into the living room and tied their arms and legs with wire, Christmas tree lights and a school tie.
The victims told the pair there was no safe in the property but handed over £65 of their own cash.
The two men went on to ransack the house, opening drawers and cupboards.
Prosecutor Leigh Lawrie said: "Unbeknown to the men, the boy remained on the video call and heard the threats being made.
"He alerted his father and mother who also overheard the threats and contacted the police as well as the victims' parents."
The boy's parents went to the house and banged on the locked door as the victims shouted for help.
Ms Lawrie added: "The girl shouted that the men were going out the back door and at this point she was able to free herself.
"She picked up a wooden stick and hit Anderson over the head."
Head injury
The two men ran off before police arrived.
Officers were able to trace Anderson to a neighbouring property and he was arrested. The other man's whereabouts is still unknown.
Anderson was treated for a head injury at hospital before being held in custody.
In court on Friday he admitted assault and robbery and was remanded in custody pending a sentencing hearing next month.
Judge Lord Scott said: "A custodial sentence is inevitable. It must have been an ordeal for these children to have this happen to them in their own home."
Anderson was previously jailed for six years after impersonating a police officer.
He used fake identification to carry out a spate of robberies against elderly people in Glasgow, as well as Giffnock in East Renfrewshire and Airdrie in North Lanarkshire.