Fire crews tackle council building blaze in Rutherglen
- Published
Firefighters have been working through the night to tackle a blaze at a council building in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.
Nearby flats have been evacuated as a precaution as crews deal with the fire in King Street, the fire service said.
The fire was reported shortly after 23:00 on Thursday. No-one is thought to have been injured.
King Street has been closed in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident.
A fire service spokeswoman said: "We had numerous calls to a building on fire.
"We quickly made it a level two response with six appliances and two aerial appliances.
"We have been fighting the fire all night."