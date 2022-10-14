Fire crews tackle council building blaze in Rutherglen

Firefighters have been working through the night to tackle a blaze at a council building in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Nearby flats have been evacuated as a precaution as crews deal with the fire in King Street, the fire service said.

The fire was reported shortly after 23:00 on Thursday. No-one is thought to have been injured.

King Street has been closed in both directions as emergency services deal with the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "We had numerous calls to a building on fire.

"We quickly made it a level two response with six appliances and two aerial appliances.

"We have been fighting the fire all night."

