Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12
A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday.
A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date."
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration.