King Charles opens Glasgow's revamped Burrell Collection
King Charles has reopened Glasgow's Burrell Collection almost four decades after the Queen first opened it.
The internationally renowned museum and gallery reopened to the public in March after a six-year £68.25m refurbishment.
It houses 9,000 objects from the personal collection of shipping merchant Sir William Burrell, which were gifted to the city of Glasgow.
The King toured the gallery in Pollok Country Park and met local school and nursery children outside.
Senior museum manager Jane Rowlands showed King Charles the highlights of the collection, including Auguste Rodin's The Thinker.
His mother Queen Elizabeth first opened The Burrell, which was purpose-built for the vast collection of art and antiquities from around the world, on 21 October 1983.
Sir William devoted more than 75 years to amassing the collection with his wife Constance and insisted his gifts to the industrial city should be housed where people could appreciate the art in a countryside setting.
The King's first official engagement in Glasgow since acceding the throne came two days after he attended a reception in Ballater with Camilla, the Queen Consort, to thank the community there for its support following the death of the Queen.
Dressed in Royal Stewart Hunting Tartan, he looked delighted as he was presented with an autumnal wreath by local nursery children.
Inside the museum, the King was shown a statue of The Luohan which portrays a Buddhist monk. Both his late mother and grandmother have previously been photographed beside it.
Following a viewing of the museum's collection of stained-glass windows and elaborate tapestries, the King was escorted into a open foyer where he met with volunteers and those involved with the museum's refurbishment.
The King was then invited to unveil a plaque by the chair of Glasgow Life, Annette Christie, who called it a "momentous occasion" for Glasgow.