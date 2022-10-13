King Charles opens Glasgow's revamped Burrell Collection

King Charles was presented with flowers by local school childrenPA Media
King Charles was presented with flowers by local school children

King Charles has reopened Glasgow's Burrell Collection almost four decades after the Queen first opened it.

The internationally renowned museum and gallery reopened to the public in March after a six-year £68.25m refurbishment.

It houses 9,000 objects from the personal collection of shipping merchant Sir William Burrell, which were gifted to the city of Glasgow.

The King toured the gallery in Pollok Country Park and met local school and nursery children outside.

Senior museum manager Jane Rowlands showed King Charles the highlights of the collection, including Auguste Rodin's The Thinker.

His mother Queen Elizabeth first opened The Burrell, which was purpose-built for the vast collection of art and antiquities from around the world, on 21 October 1983.

Sir William devoted more than 75 years to amassing the collection with his wife Constance and insisted his gifts to the industrial city should be housed where people could appreciate the art in a countryside setting.

The King's first official engagement in Glasgow since acceding the throne came two days after he attended a reception in Ballater with Camilla, the Queen Consort, to thank the community there for its support following the death of the Queen.

Dressed in Royal Stewart Hunting Tartan, he looked delighted as he was presented with an autumnal wreath by local nursery children.

Inside the museum, the King was shown a statue of The Luohan which portrays a Buddhist monk. Both his late mother and grandmother have previously been photographed beside it.

Following a viewing of the museum's collection of stained-glass windows and elaborate tapestries, the King was escorted into a open foyer where he met with volunteers and those involved with the museum's refurbishment.

The King was then invited to unveil a plaque by the chair of Glasgow Life, Annette Christie, who called it a "momentous occasion" for Glasgow.

PA Media
Children from an outdoor nursery handed the King a wreath made of pine cones
PA Media
Senior museum manager Jane Rowlands explained the history of the Figure of a Luohan during the tour
PA Media
King Charles contemplated Auguste Rodin's The Thinker, one of the world's most recognisable sculptures
PA Media
The Burrell Collection was purpose-built to incorporate carved stone work in the structure
PA Media
Stained glass windows are among the 9,000 artworks donated as part of the collection
Reuters
This 13th Century casket commemorating the death of St Thomas Becket caught the King's eye
Reuters
Pipers were at The Burrell Collection to mark the occasion and greet the monarch
PA Media
King Charles met local dignitaries who had gathered at the museum in Pollok Country Park for the royal visit
PA Media
Schoolchildren were among those to get a chance to meet the King on his first visit to the city since he became monarch
PA Media
King Charles meets schoolchildren during his visit to Pollok park in Glasgow
PA Media
Thirty-nine years after the Queen opened the iconic building, a new plaque was unveiled to mark the royal visit from her son King Charles

More on this story

Related Topics