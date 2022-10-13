Traffic grinds to a halt after swan lands on Kingston Bridge
One of Scotland's busiest stretches of road was plunged into chaos after a swan flew on to the carriageway.
Drivers trying to cross the Kingston Bridge on the M8 in Glasgow were forced to stop as the bird landed on the middle lane just before 10:30.
Traffic Scotland tweeted an image of the bird "swanning" about the road in front of a 4x4 car, unwilling to move.
A queue of traffic had built up through the coned-off lane on the bridge behind it.
NEW❗ ⌚10:26#M8 Kingston Bridge— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 13, 2022
Traffic slowing Eastbound on the Kingston Bridge due to a swan walking on the carriageway⚠️
Please #TakeCare when approaching @SWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/MF3Mc6NR89
Drivers were warned to approach with care travelling eastbound as the bird brought the traffic to a standstill.
At 10:36, Traffic Scotland said the animal had been retrieved and the flow was back to normal.
It is not the first time the bridge has been brought to a standstill because of an animal.
In April 2017 a small brown dog caused tailbacks after it was spotted running along the carriageway.
Police were called to the eastbound M8 and motorists set up a rolling roadblock to help catch the animal, which had run onto the M8 at Drumbreck.
The dog was eventually caught unhurt by officers.