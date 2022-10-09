Two charged over man's death on Glasgow street
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man on a Glasgow street.
Kevin John Kennedy was found with serious injuries in Cornwall Street South in Kinning Park at about 23:30 on Wednesday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city where he was pronounced dead.
A murder investigation was launched by Police Scotland detectives who appealed for the public's help.
Two men, aged 23 and 28, have since been arrested and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Peter Sharp said: "Our thoughts are with Kevin's family and we will continue to support them at this difficult time.
"I would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during our inquiries."